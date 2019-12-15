Home

Nyle Allen Palmer Obituary
NYLE ALLEN PALMER Marion Nyle Allen Palmer, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home in Marion. In agreement with his wishes, there will be no funeral services held. A private family burial will take place at Springville Cemetery, Springville, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Nyle was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Springville, Iowa, the son of Samuel James and Janette (Wendler) Palmer. He graduated from Springville High School, and went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean War. On Dec. 23, 1955, Nyle was united in marriage to Jane Ellen Wright at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He had a lifelong passion for farming and agriculture. Nyle also enjoyed driving, sightseeing and his hobby of woodworking. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Nyle is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 64 years, Jane Palmer of Marion; two sons, Brian Palmer of Mesa, Ariz., and Dean Palmer of North Liberty, Iowa; three grandchildren, Cydney (Clint) Ferguson of Waverly, Iowa, Tristan Palmer of Mesa, Ariz., and Isabelle Palmer of North Liberty, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Clara Ferguson; sister, Wava Schmidt of Hiawatha, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo Palmer; and sister, Martha Foster. Please share a memory of Nyle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
