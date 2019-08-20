Home

Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-2315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Nyle Sauer


1930 - 2019
Nyle Sauer Obituary
NYLE E. SAUER Manchester Nyle E. Sauer, 89, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Luther Manor Care in Dubuque. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Nyle was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Walker, Iowa, the son of Fred and Mertie (Kress) Sauer. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Sept. 2, 1951, in El Paso, Texas, Nyle was united in marriage to Corrine Trumbull. He was a carpenter superintendent for 25 years at Abell & Howe. Nyle enjoyed traveling and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Corrine Sauer; children, Beverly McAreavy of Delaware, Iowa, Bill (Connie) Sauer of Traynor, Iowa, and Brad (Roxanne) Sauer of Chelsea, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Nyle was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Becky Huber; son, Brett Sauer; all his siblings, Lyla Nelson, Neva Staton, Arlie Sauer, Lester Sauer, Raymond Sauer, Lowell Sauer, Wilda Staton and Eileen Kimerle; and son-in-law, Steve McAreavy. Please share a memory of Nyle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
