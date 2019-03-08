OLIVE J. CREW Cedar Rapids Olive J. Crew, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in her home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 310 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids. There will be a private interment prior to the service. Olive was born on April 8, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Dominic and Gladys (Archibald) Carano. Following her graduation from Coe College in 1949, Olive was united in marriage to David H. Crew on June 16, 1951, a union that thrived for 65 years until David's death in 2017. Olive was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids since 1948, and served as a member of the choir for more than 70 years. She also served the church as a deacon and elder. Her extensive community involvement took many forms. Olive was a regular volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital over several decades, earning an award for volunteerism. She was a member of FO Chapter of PEO for more than 50 years, and enjoyed her involvement with Orchestra Iowa and numerous other clubs and organizations. Olive was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Left to cherish Olive's memory are her two children, Barbara (Richard) Livingston of Longmont, Colo., and David (Carolyn) Crew of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Friends may, in lieu of flowers, make a memorial gift to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary