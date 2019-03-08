Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Crew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive J. Crew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olive J. Crew Obituary
OLIVE J. CREW Cedar Rapids Olive J. Crew, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in her home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 310 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids. There will be a private interment prior to the service. Olive was born on April 8, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Dominic and Gladys (Archibald) Carano. Following her graduation from Coe College in 1949, Olive was united in marriage to David H. Crew on June 16, 1951, a union that thrived for 65 years until David's death in 2017. Olive was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids since 1948, and served as a member of the choir for more than 70 years. She also served the church as a deacon and elder. Her extensive community involvement took many forms. Olive was a regular volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital over several decades, earning an award for volunteerism. She was a member of FO Chapter of PEO for more than 50 years, and enjoyed her involvement with Orchestra Iowa and numerous other clubs and organizations. Olive was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Left to cherish Olive's memory are her two children, Barbara (Richard) Livingston of Longmont, Colo., and David (Carolyn) Crew of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Friends may, in lieu of flowers, make a memorial gift to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now