OLIVE "BETH" KING Cedar Rapids Olive "Beth" King of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020, with family by her side. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at The Church on Northland in Cedar Rapids. Beth was born Oct. 26, 1924, to James Archie and Ellen Carte near Scottsbluff, Neb. She married Harvey King, June 18, 1950. She worked for the telephone company for more than 20 years. She enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army and was very active in the Women's Bowling Association. Survivors include her son, Tony King; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sons, Timothy and Steven; husband; and daughter, Peggy Brake. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
