OLIVE PAULINE ROMERO Cedar Rapids Olive Pauline Romero, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Meadow View Assisted Living. Family will be holding a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, with an hour visitation prior to service at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Olive was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Seminole, Okla., to Harry and Julie (Ritchie) Redmon. She married Willis Goforth in 1945. They had two sons together, Jim and Bobby; they later divorced. Olive later married Frank Romero on June 22, 1965, in Galena, Ill., making their home in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Collins Radio for over 20 years, taking early retirement to help care for her parents. Olive enjoyed being the life of the party with her warm smile, a funny story, with an occasional tune on her harmonica, which she always carried with her. She also loved quilting with her sisters Dorothy and Lorene, which were often given to family members. All family and friends always will love and cherish her memory. She had a large family of brothers and sisters of which 17 have now passed, with one loving sister, Lorene Cook, left to hold all the families together. God Bless. She shall be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all. Those left to cherish Olive's memories are her husband of 54 years, Frank; son, James (Diane) Goforth; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Gabe) Bark, Olivia Vavroch (Dan Squires), Janelle (Todd) Lund, Jordan Goforth and Ryan (Allison) Vavroch; six great-grandchildren, Sofie Lund, Anna Lund, Wyatt Bark, Quincy Bark and Lauren and Kelsey Vavroch; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her sister, survives her sister-in-law, Evelyn Saldana. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Goforth; and 17 brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.