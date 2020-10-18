OPAL M. GRAHAM Cedar Rapids Opal M. Graham, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Diller, Neb., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Meth-Wick Community. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Opal was the youngest of seven children born to Floyd and Mabel (Fasnacht) Maw on May 19, 1929, in Beatrice, Neb. After graduating from Diller High School in 1946, she was employed at her brother's drug store and later worked in retail sales in Beatrice. In 1947, she moved to Cedar Rapids where she was married to Francis J. Graham on Sept. 17, 1947. She spent many years assisting Francis in his State Farm insurance agency. Opal's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Sandra Wills of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Vicki Callender, Alan (Jan) Graham and Cathy (Steve) Boardman, all of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mabel Maw; husband, Francis Graham; infant great-grandson, Riley James; sons-in-law, Robert Wills and Gene Callender; three sisters; and three brothers. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Meth-Wick The Woodlands for their loving care of Opal. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
