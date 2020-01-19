Home

Ora James "Jim" Lewis

Ora James "Jim" Lewis Obituary
ORA "JIM" JAMES LEWIS Cedar Rapids Ora "Jim" James Lewis, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Celebration of Life services will be at a later date, closer to his birthday. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is handling Jim's arrangements. Ora was born June 12, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Paul and Wilma (Campbell) Lewis. Jim is survived by his children, Jacob (Arielle) Lewis, Tabitha (Ryan) Hackman and Kira Lewis, all of Cedar Rapids, and Wyatt (Star) Lewis of Hollister, Calif.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Wilma "PeeWee" (Bob) Toomer and Mary Medulan, both of Cedar Rapids; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ruby Benedict, Curt Gandy and Robert Gandy. Memorials may be directed to family in his name at 2121 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
