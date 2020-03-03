|
|
ORLANE ELOISE HUEY Solon Orlane Eloise Huey, 86, of Solon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Solon Care Center surrounded by family. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Solon United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, also at Solon UMC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Orlane is survived by her four children: daughter, Brenda Bly of Toledo, and her children, Kellie (Becky) Kesselring, Tina (Jorge) Aburto, Jessica (Christopher) Wawra and Jamie (Lih) Chen; son, Alan (Janelle) Huey of Falls Church, Va., and their children, Nathan (Erin Jensen) Huey, Peter (Laurel Catlett-King) Huey, Lizabeth (Peter Gillette) Huey and Megan Huey; daughter, Jean (Darrel) Brothersen of Tipton, and their children, Josh (Michelle) Divoky, Joe (Tommy Hershberger) Divoky, Jon Divoky, AJ Brothersen and Jessica Brothersen; daughter, Virginia (David) Geers of Tipton, and their children, Kurtis Watts, Sam Watts and Jenna Watts; 16 great-grandchildren, Elyse, Anna, Emily, Carter, Riley, Jack, Max, Shelbi, Sue, Maddox, Zavier, Mina, Ozzy, Hans, Sydney and Olivia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Axel and Avalyn. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylen Huey; parents, Harold and Maxine White; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian (Keith) Howard; and son-in-law, Mike Divoky. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020