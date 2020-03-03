Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlane Huey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlane Huey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orlane Huey Obituary
ORLANE ELOISE HUEY Solon Orlane Eloise Huey, 86, of Solon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Solon Care Center surrounded by family. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Solon United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, also at Solon UMC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Orlane is survived by her four children: daughter, Brenda Bly of Toledo, and her children, Kellie (Becky) Kesselring, Tina (Jorge) Aburto, Jessica (Christopher) Wawra and Jamie (Lih) Chen; son, Alan (Janelle) Huey of Falls Church, Va., and their children, Nathan (Erin Jensen) Huey, Peter (Laurel Catlett-King) Huey, Lizabeth (Peter Gillette) Huey and Megan Huey; daughter, Jean (Darrel) Brothersen of Tipton, and their children, Josh (Michelle) Divoky, Joe (Tommy Hershberger) Divoky, Jon Divoky, AJ Brothersen and Jessica Brothersen; daughter, Virginia (David) Geers of Tipton, and their children, Kurtis Watts, Sam Watts and Jenna Watts; 16 great-grandchildren, Elyse, Anna, Emily, Carter, Riley, Jack, Max, Shelbi, Sue, Maddox, Zavier, Mina, Ozzy, Hans, Sydney and Olivia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Axel and Avalyn. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylen Huey; parents, Harold and Maxine White; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian (Keith) Howard; and son-in-law, Mike Divoky. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orlane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -