Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Orlo McArtor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlo B. McArtor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Orlo B. McArtor Obituary
ORLO B. MCARTOR Kalona Orlo B. McArtor was born Nov. 19, 1929, in South English, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Cora (King) McArtor. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. Orlo lived in the Wellman community for many years, where he owned and operated an auto body repair shop. He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, grilling and spending time with his beloved dog, Bailey. In 2009, he moved to Kalona to the Pleasantview Home. Orlo passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Pleasantview Home at the age of 89 years. Orlo is survived by three sons, Jeff (Amy) McArtor of Davenport, Tracy (Marge) McArtor of Riverside and Jon (Carolyn) McArtor of Indialantic, Fla.; a daughter, Melissa (Tom) Potter of Parnell; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Schlabaugh of Broomfield, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Eyestone and Freda Griffin; and three brothers, Leroy, Lyle and Donnie. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church in rural Kalona. Burial will be in Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Pleasantview Home, Iowa City Hospice and Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.