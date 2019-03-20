ORLO B. MCARTOR Kalona Orlo B. McArtor was born Nov. 19, 1929, in South English, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Cora (King) McArtor. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. Orlo lived in the Wellman community for many years, where he owned and operated an auto body repair shop. He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, grilling and spending time with his beloved dog, Bailey. In 2009, he moved to Kalona to the Pleasantview Home. Orlo passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Pleasantview Home at the age of 89 years. Orlo is survived by three sons, Jeff (Amy) McArtor of Davenport, Tracy (Marge) McArtor of Riverside and Jon (Carolyn) McArtor of Indialantic, Fla.; a daughter, Melissa (Tom) Potter of Parnell; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Schlabaugh of Broomfield, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Eyestone and Freda Griffin; and three brothers, Leroy, Lyle and Donnie. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church in rural Kalona. Burial will be in Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Pleasantview Home, Iowa City Hospice and Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. www.powellfuneralhomes.com Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary