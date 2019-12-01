|
ORVAL VANCE KOLOSIK Springville Orval Vance Kolosik, 83, of Springville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Per his wishes, he was cremated and a private family viewing was held. A celebration of Vance's life will be held in the summer of 2020. Entrusted with the arrangements is Iowa Cremation. Vance was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in North English, Iowa, the son of Orval and Mildred (Wiggins) Kolosik. Vance was united in marriage to Marilyn Fowler on June 2, 1956, in North English, Iowa. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. Vance enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest with family and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Kolosik of Springville, Iowa; his children, Dan Kolosik, Janene (David) Hunt, Melinda (Scott) Owen, Kristyn (John) Ryan and Lyle (Becky) Kolosik; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lynn Kolosik and Stanley Kolosik; and a sister, Frances Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Myrna; and brother, Lyle. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under Obituaries.
