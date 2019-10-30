|
|
OTIS COY JR. Shellsburg Otis Coy Jr., 88, of Shellsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Cedar Memorial Park State Room. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Otis was born June 25, 1931, to Otis and Nellie (Engledow) Coy. He married Janet Marie Theel on July 3, 1959, in Cedar Rapids. Otis proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight recipient. He worked with his friend, Burl Cherryholmes, at Autoparts in Cedar Rapids. Otis also worked at Lou's Automotive in Cedar Rapids and retired as service manager of Sears Automotive. Otis enjoyed cooking and sharing his creations with others. He also enjoyed spending time at car races on and off the track. Most of all, Otis enjoyed spending time with his family. Otis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; two daughters, Susan Wescott and Sally Ives; four sisters, Louiva, Sadie, Alta and Blanche; and three brothers, Lloyd, William and George. Left to cherish Otis' memory are six grandchildren, Mike Shimek of California, Shelly Shimek of Minnesota, Kim (Zeke) Richter, Kip (Jennifer) Wescott, Ken (Denise) Wescott and Kris (Cindy) Wescott; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Genevieve Thyer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Edith (Harley) Williams of La Porte City; and one nephew, Bob (Dorothy) Gee of Marion. Memorials will be directed to the family of Otis Coy Jr. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019