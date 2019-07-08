OTTO A. ZWANZIGER Cedar Rapids Otto A. Zwanziger, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with visitation one hour before. Pastor Zachary Johnson will officiate. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Otto was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the son of Carl and Ida (Schmidt) Zwanziger. He graduated from Strawberry Point High School. He obtained his bachelor's degree at Wartburg College in Waverly. He attended Wartburg Seminary and obtained a doctorate in theology. Otto married Elizabeth Jahn on June 21, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Taylor Ridge, Ill. He was a Lutheran minister, ordained June 5, 1955, and started his lifelong commitment to serve. He led the ministry and fellowship at many churches in Iowa and Michigan until his retirement in 1994, at Immanuel Lutheran in Harlan, Iowa. Otto was a member of the St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Zwanziger of Cedar Rapids; children, Paul (Deborah Johnson) Zwanziger of Cedar Rapids, Alan (Jodi) Zwanziger of Las Vegas, Greg (Kim) Zwanziger of Savage, Minn., and Barbara (Steve) Williams of Muscatine; grandchildren, Bradley Zwanziger, Danielle Zwanziger, Brett Williams, Brandon Williams, John (Kate) Zwanziger and Jessica Zwanziger; great-grandchildren, Landon Zwanziger and Rowan Zwanziger; and brothers-in-law, Donald (Janice) Jahn of Taylor Ridge and Jack Boney of Reynolds, Ill. Otto was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter, Raymond (Ruth), Alwin (Ethel) and Ernest (Lillian and Fonda); sisters, Hilda, Esther (Herbert) Andreae; and sister-in-law, Mildred Boney. Please share a memory of Otto at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 8, 2019