OWEN MAYNARD Shellsburg Owen Maynard, 85, of Shellsburg, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his rural Shellsburg home of leukemia. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Interment with graveside military rites conducted by the Walter J. Meyocks Post No. 264 and United States Navy Funeral Honors will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Spencer's Grove. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Owen was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Shellsburg to W. I. "Mike" and Maude (Noeller) Maynard. He graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy two months later. Owen served 42 months aboard the LST 611 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1955 through 1958. He served in intelligence in Europe as an interpreter, interrogator and courier to units in Europe. On Nov. 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Colleen Smith at St. Mary's Spencer Grove. Owen retired from Collins Radio after 30 years of service, all while farming with his wife. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and family in Hackensack, Minn., where he was a member of American Legion Post No. 202. He is survived by his wife, Colleen; his sons, Matthew (Becky), Mike (Ericka) and Bob (Chris) Maynard; his daughter, Kelly (Steve) Galvan; his grandchildren, Dustin (Candi), Casey, Mitch, Chance, Jameson, Jonathon, Clay, Quentin, Ava and Liv; and his great-grandchildren, Lucas, Cash, Quincy and Tyson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Peggy Lou; and his brothers, Bill and Max. A special thanks to Mercy Hospice, especially Sherri.