PADDY JO BERGMAN Monticello Paddy Jo Bergman, 86, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa following an extended illness. A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 6, at the United Church in Monticello. There will be a private family service following the visitation with burial in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor Ed Moreano will officiate at the services.
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp Courageous, the United Church of Monticello or Above and Beyond Hospice. Surviving are three children, Gary (Pamela) Bergman, Bettendorf, Kevin (Alison) Bergman, Monticello and Donna (Steve) Flamm, West Des Moines; her son-in-law, Randy Clark, Lake and Charles, Louisiana; 11 grandchildren, Joe (Jacki) Bergman, Brian (Kelsey) Bergman, Cara (Eric) Knuth, Justin (Caitlan) Clark, Nathan Clark, Nicole (fiance Chance Johnson) Clark, Maegan Clark, Alyssa Flamm, Benjamin Flamm, Stacy (Trevor) Owen and Jacob Bergman; and three great-grandchildren, Harper Clark, Eloise Bergman and Austyn Knuth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don, on Aug. 26, 2006; and her daughter, Sharon Bergman Clark, in December 2012. Paddy Jo Swartzendruber was born March 3, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harold and Ilma Rhoades Swartzendruber. She graduated from the Wellman High School in 1951. Paddy then attended A.I.B. in Des Moines from 1951 until 1952. She then worked at a small loan company in Cedar Rapids for five years. Paddy Swartzendruber and Donald Bergman were married July 27, 1956, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Paddy continued working in Cedar Rapids while Don was stationed in Korea for a year. They moved to Chandler Air Force Base in Minnesota until February 1958, when Don began working for the Monticello State Bank. Paddy worked 10 years at the Monticello Community Schools as a secretary. Paddy was a member of the United Church of Monticello where she taught Sunday school for 10 years, was active in the morning circle and served on the church council. She also was a Red Cross volunteer. Paddy had her Water Safety Instructor certification and organized swimming lessons for 10 years at the Monticello Pool in the summer. She was a past member of the Delphian Club and P.E.O. In 1997, Paddy and Don moved to The Villages in Florida and spent their winters there and summers in Iowa. Paddy moved back to Iowa permanently in 2014. While in Florida, she was active in golfing, swimming and traveling throughout Florida. She also was an active member of cross stitch group for many years. She made cross stitch greeting cards to send senior citizen members of the church. Paddy was an avid collector of Teddy Bears for many years. The family would like to thank the staff of Pennington Square, Pinicon Place and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the wonderful care that Paddy received.