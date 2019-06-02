PAMELA KAY HARRISON Plano, Texas Pamela Kay Harrison, 53, of Plano, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Matthew; four children, Dan (Carly), Greg (Meagan), Michael and Christopher; father, Gordon; and siblings, Terri (Troy), Paul (Mary), Gary and Angie. Pam ("Gram Pam"/"Nana") also is survived by three grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan (Dan/Carly) and Kaitlyn (Michael). She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene. Pam was born on June 21, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the fourth child of Gordon and Darlene Fabian. Pam graduated from Washington High School with high honors in 1983 and won state track in the solo 440-yard run, a time record that still stands. After graduation, Pam attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids and met Matt, and they were married Sept. 28, 1984, in First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. Pam and Matt moved to Plano, Texas, in 1990 with MCI, where Pam soon became an avid volunteer at the kids' schools. Pam was the band booster president for Clark, Plano East and Plano senior high schools. She also was very involved in her son's Cub and Boy Scout programs. She was employed by the Plano Police Department as a school crossing guard for the past 10 years. Pam lived LIFE to the fullest, walking on the beach, hiking in the mountains, even dancing in the rain in the days leading up to her passing. Pam enjoyed extensive travel with her family, most recently to visit Hawaii and celebrate her fraternal grandmother's 100th birthday in September 2018. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. A public memorial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Custer Road United Methodist Church, 6601 Custer Road, Plano, TX 75023. More information can be found at "Pam's Posse" on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her name: http://support.pancan.org/goto/pam Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary