PAMELA A. STEEPER Monticello Pamela A. Steeper, 71, of Langworthy, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Pam was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Rock Falls, Ill., the daughter of Walter and Pauline Schueler. She married Gene Streeper on Sept. 30, 1967, in Rock Falls. Together, they made their home in Langworthy. Pam worked at Orbis and MedPlast factories in Monticello. She loved to cook and bake which led to her waitressing, cooking and bartending at Darrells in Monticello and Tom's Tap in Cascade until her health began to fail. She also enjoyed traveling with Gene in his semi and shared his love of stock car racing. Pam will fondly be remembered by her daughter, Sandy (Kelly) Treviranus, and their children, Kory (Jenny Huber) and Katie Treviranus, all of Langworthy; a sister, Deb (Paul) Duncan of Polo, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Paula Schueler of Rock Falls, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 22, 2020; her parents; a brother, Cork Schueler; and her parents-in-law, Walter and Kathleen Streeper. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020