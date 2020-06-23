Pamela Imerman

PAMELA ANN IMERMAN Cedar Rapids Pamela Ann Imerman, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a three-year battle with cancer. Pam was born the daughter of Earl (Sis) and Alene Shaull on Dec. 9, 1947, in Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1966 and went on to earn an associate degree in business from Ellsworth Community College. On Oct. 4, 1969, Pam married Curt Imerman. They later divorced. Pam was a banker for 40 years, retiring in 2011 from US Bank. Pam was a lifelong community volunteer with many organizations including United Way, VITA, the Linn County I-Club, Czech Village Association, Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District and the Kernels Booster Club. Pam also served as a host parent for the Cedar Rapids Kernels Baseball program for the last nine years. Pam was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She traveled to numerous away games and attended all home games for football and basketball for many years. She also was a regular on the Hawkeye cruises with Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. Pam loved to vacation. She also loved her great-nephews and nieces and was arguably their biggest cheerleader. Pam would travel the country to attend as many of their sporting events as possible. Pam will be sorely missed by her family and many, many friends. She is survived by her older sister, Sharon (Paul) Sprague of Weslaco, Texas; and her younger brother, Brad (Jeanie) Shaull of Lenexa, Kan.; her nieces and nephews, Suzanne (Dana) Nichols, Nancy (Mike) Thomsen, Mike (Lynn) Stover, Nicole (Jeff) Hosking and Adam (Abbey) Shaull; and her great-nephews and nieces, Alec and Natasha Nichols, Kira, Afton and Logan Thomsen, Drew, Allie and Casey Stover, Morgan and Kendall Hosking and Parker Shaull. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl (Sis) and Alene Shaull. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. A party to celebrate Pam's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation, the Kernels Foundation or Czech Village Association. Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.