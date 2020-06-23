Pamela Imerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAMELA ANN IMERMAN Cedar Rapids Pamela Ann Imerman, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a three-year battle with cancer. Pam was born the daughter of Earl (Sis) and Alene Shaull on Dec. 9, 1947, in Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1966 and went on to earn an associate degree in business from Ellsworth Community College. On Oct. 4, 1969, Pam married Curt Imerman. They later divorced. Pam was a banker for 40 years, retiring in 2011 from US Bank. Pam was a lifelong community volunteer with many organizations including United Way, VITA, the Linn County I-Club, Czech Village Association, Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District and the Kernels Booster Club. Pam also served as a host parent for the Cedar Rapids Kernels Baseball program for the last nine years. Pam was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She traveled to numerous away games and attended all home games for football and basketball for many years. She also was a regular on the Hawkeye cruises with Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. Pam loved to vacation. She also loved her great-nephews and nieces and was arguably their biggest cheerleader. Pam would travel the country to attend as many of their sporting events as possible. Pam will be sorely missed by her family and many, many friends. She is survived by her older sister, Sharon (Paul) Sprague of Weslaco, Texas; and her younger brother, Brad (Jeanie) Shaull of Lenexa, Kan.; her nieces and nephews, Suzanne (Dana) Nichols, Nancy (Mike) Thomsen, Mike (Lynn) Stover, Nicole (Jeff) Hosking and Adam (Abbey) Shaull; and her great-nephews and nieces, Alec and Natasha Nichols, Kira, Afton and Logan Thomsen, Drew, Allie and Casey Stover, Morgan and Kendall Hosking and Parker Shaull. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl (Sis) and Alene Shaull. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. A party to celebrate Pam's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation, the Kernels Foundation or Czech Village Association. Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved