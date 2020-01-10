|
PAMELA JEAN SHIPP Monticello Pam was born Jan. 11, 1949, to Clarence and Mary Maher in Mechanicsville, Iowa. Pamela Jean Shipp passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Russ Shipp of Monticello, Iowa; son, Jeff (Cindy Helgen) Urbanek of Monticello, Iowa; daugther, Sandy (Steve) Freytag of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, Brian Urbanek; sisters, Janet (Maurice) Ford of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Annette (Ray) Carter of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Pam loved her pets, being outdoors, working in her yard and dancing in her kitchen. She retired from Quaker Oats after 30 years and moved to Monticello. Special thanks to Sarah and all the staff at Above and Beyond in Monticello.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020