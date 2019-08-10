Home

PAMELA "PAM" JEAN UNTIEDT Cedar Rapids Pamela "Pam" Jean Untiedt passed away after a long-term illness on Aug. 2, 2019. She was born in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 28, 1959. She will be forever missed by her four children, Kevin (Lindsey), Derek, Jeffrey (Sumer) and Heather (David); along with her 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, include Darlene (Greg), Janice (Dennis), Leslie (Joni) and John; her beloved mother, Onalee; and two men who played a special role throughout her life, Jimmy and Duane. She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie; and two brothers, Melvin and Keith. Pam loved watching NASCAR, collecting things and spending time with her family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
