PAMELA RAE DURCHENWALD Cedar Rapids Pamela Rae Durchenwald, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Pam, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Pam was born on July 19, 1944, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Lucille Becker. She was united in marriage to David James Durchenwald on July 19, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Pam worked for Northwestern Bell-U.S. West until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Gold Wing Road Riders, and the Hawkeye Area Classic Chevy Club. Pam collected anything owl-related and her CB radio handle was "Owl Lady." Survivors include her husband, David Durchenwald of Cedar Rapids; stepsons, William (Stacia) Durchenwald of Anamosa, Iowa, and James (Chris) Durchenwald of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepgranddaughters, Korey and Katie Murdock; special sister, Bonnie (Richard) Timmerman of Fayette, Iowa; and special cousin, Thelma Smith of Oelwein, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lucille Becker; and her dogs, Booger the Wonder-Dog, and Frankie. The family would like to give special thanks to Stephanie, Heather, Dr. Pope and Dr. Nelson, who took particularly good care of Pamela at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Please share a memory of Pam at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
