Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Pamela Schminke Obituary
PAMELA DARLENE (PRIMMER) SCHMINKE Vinton Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home in Waterloo. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
