Pamela Sue Payne

Pamela Sue Payne Obituary
PAMELA SUE PAYNE Marion Pam went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House, located in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private memorial is planned to be held in her honor. Pam was born on May 25, 1960, to Carl and Theresa Moore of Marion, Iowa. Pam enjoyed family and driving a cab, as she loved meeting people. Pam is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Payne. She is survived by her parents; and brothers, Robert of Marion, Clayton and Wayne of Cedar Rapids; and her five children, Rick, Jason, Brandon, Shawna and Jessica.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
