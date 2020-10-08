PAMELA SUE SEEHUSEN Mechanicsville Pamela Sue Seehusen, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Luke's Hospital, on Oct. 5, 2020. Pam's family will greet friends and family starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at Jones County Local, 22962 County Road E34, Anamosa, Iowa. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Pam was born July 23, 1948, the daughter of Ernest and Marian Kula. She grew up in Anamosa, Iowa, where she graduated in 1966. She married Charles "Chuck" Rubner in 1967, and they later divorced. From her marriage, her three sons were born. She was later married to Steven Seehusen of Mechanicsville. Pam and Steve resided in Mechanicsville, where they owned Seehusen Insurance, as well as their second home in Bella Vista, Ark., until Steve's passing in 1996. Pam and Steve enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards, especially Pam's Bridge Club for many years, and spending time at the casino. When Steve passed, Pam's life was spent traveling with friends, playing cards, and cherishing time with each and every one of her grandkids, where she gained the title "Granny Apple." She spent many summers with the grandchildren in Bella Vista and later at Lake of the Ozarks. Pam owned and operated Travel Now as a travel agent until her passing and enjoyed putting many trips together for friends and family. You could often find Pam on many of these trips. Pam was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, always putting family and friends before herself, and was well known for her kindness, generosity, and her famous potato salad and Christmas goodies. Pam is survived by her children, Bryan (Stacy) Rubner of Mechanicsville, Chad (Connie) Rubner of Anamosa and Daron Rubner (Lindsey Burgess) of Lisbon. Additional survivors include her grandchildren, Nate, Kenzie, Madison, Brittanie, Austen, Logan, Brianna, Mazie and Gabby; and her three great-grandchildren, Charlee, Ace and Gino. She is survived by her siblings, Larry (Marlys) Kula, Becky (Buzz) Shannon, Tim (Ansara) Kula and Karla Kula; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins,and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Steve Seehusen. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thankfulness to the staff at Jones County Regional and St. Luke's Hospital for their care during Pam's illness. Please leave a message or tribute to Pam's family on our web page at www.iowacremation.com
