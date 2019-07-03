|
PAMELLA JEAN CLARK Mount Vernon Pamella Jean Clark, 71, of Mount Vernon, passed away June 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Virginia Clark of Martelle. She is survived by two sons, Wayne Hormann and Aron Hormann; two grandsons, Hunter Hormann and Garett Hormann; one brother, Greg Clark of Clarence; a sister, Tanya Clark of Cedar Rapids; and nephews, Jessie Clark of Clarence, Dustin Clark of Mount Vernon and Cassian Clark of Mechanicsville. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1966 and from Capri Massage Therapy School in 1996. She married Don Hormann in 1966. They divorced in 1986. She was an avid gardener and cook. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019