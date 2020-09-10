1/1
Parke Gordon "Andy" Anderson
1936 - 2020
PARKE "ANDY" GORDON ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Parke "Andy" Gordon Anderson, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living following an unexpected heart attack. Private family services will be held at Beaver Cemetery at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Andy is survived by his daughter, Camille Goldman-Anderson of Cedar Rapids; his two granddaughters, Sabrina Goldman of River Ridge, La., and Summer Goldman of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his great-grandson, Ty Goldman-Pittenger. He was preceded in death by his parents; biological father, Gordon McHugh; his fiancee and soulmate, Donna Miller; and sister, Dixie Anderson. Andy was born on Sept. 17, 1936, in Ames, son of Dwight and Fern "Peg" Elliott Anderson. Andy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1956 to 1960. He then worked in the electronics department of Naval Air Station, and later at Alameda Chevy, Alameda, Calif. He was a member of the Alameda, Calif., and Perry, Iowa, Elks Lodge. Andy loved airplanes so much that he knew how they worked and their names, attending air shows often. He also enjoyed cars, traveling, exploring new places, fishing and camping, and was a gun enthusiast. Andy was very outspoken and direct, with a great sense of humor, and a generous and strong moral compass. He liked Halloween and pulling pranks on people. Andy loved his family and was always there for his daughter, and he was very devoted to his late companion, Donna Miller. Andy will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
