Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Pat Corbett Obituary
PAT CORBETT Cedar Rapids Pat Corbett, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. Memorial services will be at a later date near her hometown. Inurnment at a later date: Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, with her beloved husband. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Matthew (Jenny) Corbett and Jerod Corbett (Christen Taylor); grandchildren, Macen Corbett and Madalynn Taylor; mother, Phyllis Honkomp; brother, Gary (Jody) Honkomp; and many extended family members and friends. Patricia Ann Honkomp was born March 9, 1953, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Charles and Phyllis (Schoo) Honkomp. She attended Sheldon High School, then Northwest Iowa Community College, graduating with her associate degree in 1987. She married James Corbett on Aug. 5, 1972, and they had two children. He passed away in 2010. Pat worked at Rockwell Collins in finance, retiring in 2013. She enjoyed socializing and telling jokes with friends, watching cooking shows and spending cherished time with her grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her father; and husband, Jim. Memorials may be directed to the Freedom Foundation. Please share your support and memories with Pat's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020
