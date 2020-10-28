PAT CORNISH Oelwein Pat Cornish, 86, of Oelwein, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday Nov. 2, at the funeral home with Chaplain Al Biere officiating. Inurnment will be in Fontana Cemetery in Hazleton at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com
. Because of state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.