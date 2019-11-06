|
PATIMAH FOUTS Cedar Rapids Patimah "Tima" binti Fouts, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away after a courageous 16-year battle with ovarian cancer while simultaneously suffering two strokes for which she never complained. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Prayer services will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Islamic Center. Burial will follow in Muslim National Cemetery. Tima was born July 26, 1946, an only child in a small farming village near Penang, Malaysia. She graduated from St. Xaviers' Convent in Penang in 1968. She attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, on a Fulbright Scholarship, graduating with a B.S. degree in economics in just three years, while learning English as a second language, prior to enrolling in the University of Iowa's MBA program, where she meet her future husband of almost 50 years, Terry Fouts, also working on a Master's degree. Tima became the City of Cedar Rapids' EEO Officer before joining Rockwell Collins' finance department. Among other things, Tima reviewed mergers and acquisitions, prepared a monthly management newsletter for the president's signature and maintained commercial aircraft demand 20 years in future and past purchases. Her infectious smile and disarming logic made friends throughout the aviation industry for 25 years before retiring. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019