Martin Funeral Home - Waukon
202 Allamakee Street
Waukon, IA 52172
563-568-3162
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia A. "Pat" Fish


1943 - 2019
Patricia A. "Pat" Fish Obituary
PATRICIA "PAT" A. FISH Harpers Ferry Patricia "Pat" A. Fish, 76, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, with Father John Moser officiating. Burial will be at Smithfield Cemetery, rural Monona, Iowa. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth R. (Jodee) Fish Jr. of Keller, Texas, and Peter W. (Shauna) Fish of Bernard, Iowa; four grandchildren, Brittany Fish of New Orleans and Travis (Megan), Alexandra and Joseph Fish, all of Anamosa, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Caroline Fish. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
