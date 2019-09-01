|
PATRICIA "PAT" A. FISH Harpers Ferry Patricia "Pat" A. Fish, 76, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, with Father John Moser officiating. Burial will be at Smithfield Cemetery, rural Monona, Iowa. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth R. (Jodee) Fish Jr. of Keller, Texas, and Peter W. (Shauna) Fish of Bernard, Iowa; four grandchildren, Brittany Fish of New Orleans and Travis (Megan), Alexandra and Joseph Fish, all of Anamosa, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Caroline Fish. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019