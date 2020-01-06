|
PATRICIA "PAT" A. ROBERTSON Cedar Rapids Patricia "Pat" A. Robertson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with additional visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. The Rev. Mark Murphy will officiate. Inurnment: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Pat was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Anthony) Stephenson. She attended Eldon Schools. Pat married Jack Robertson on Dec. 9, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1996. Pat was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Pat loved gardening and working out at the gym. She enjoyed the fellowship at church and the time she spent as a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center. Survivors include her children, Larry "Jim" Howe Jr. of Cedar Rapids and Terri Laughlin of Safford, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanne Like of Overland Park, Kan.; and special friend, Jerry Epperson of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Robertson; children, Robin Stevenson and Mark Howe; and sister, Janice Weeks. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Patricia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020