PATRICIA A. SHORT Van Horne Patricia A. Short, 71, of Van Horne, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A public graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Acacia. A celebration of Pat's life will then be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Machinists Union Local 831, 222 Prospect Place SW, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Teri Long (Dale St. John) of North Liberty and Mark Short (Kim) of Van Horne; grandchildren, Jacob Cady, Jessica Cady, Jennifer (David) Neel, Jamie (JimmyLee) Mason, Kaitlyn Frimml, Kandice (Austin) Kemps, Marissa Short and Makayla Short; 11 great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Luella Rose of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Patricia Ann Perkins was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Elliott and Inetta (Thomas) Perkins. Pat worked as a nurse for many years at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Pat enjoyed being with her family, especially all of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019