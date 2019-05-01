Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Kirkwood Room
515 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
Patricia Altmaier Obituary
PATRICIA ANNE ALTMAIER Iowa City Patricia Anne Altmaier died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Parking will be available at the Pagliai lot on North Linn Street. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice or Grace United Tiffin Methodist Church.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
