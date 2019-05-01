|
|
PATRICIA ANNE ALTMAIER Iowa City Patricia Anne Altmaier died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Parking will be available at the Pagliai lot on North Linn Street. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice or Grace United Tiffin Methodist Church.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019