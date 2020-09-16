PATRICIA ANN BELTZ Cedar Rapids Patricia Ann Beltz, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in her home. Graveside Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Czech National Cemetery. The family has requested everyone in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Patricia was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Wenona, Ill., the daughter of John and Ella (Reaske) Hultgren. Patricia was married to Robert "Bob" Beltz. She worked at Square D for many years. Pat enjoyed fishing, gambling, camping, going to meet friends at the VFW, Moose, Eagles Club and various restaurants, but most of all spending time with her furry dog friend, Pepe. Patricia is survived by her siblings, Edwin (Patricia) Hubble of Williamsburg, Charles (Cynthia) Hubble of Cedar Rapids, Mary Lou Moel (Hal) of Iowa City and Shellane (Victor) Brantley of Jesup, Ga., as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her brother, Richard Hubble; and a longtime companion, Dennis Greene. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com