PATRICIA ANN BIVER Postville Patricia Ann Biver, 83, of Postville and formerly of Oelwein, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Postville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein with a Catholic Daughters rosary service at 4 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Pat was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Oelwein to parents Patrick and Georgine (Galvin) Egan. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Fairbank. On Oct. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage with Thomas Biver at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and volunteer. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member and past regent of the Catholic Daughters of America and a member and past president of the Rosary Society in Oelwein. She enjoyed canning and cooking and had a great love of dogs. She especially loved visiting with family and friends. Her favorite thing at Christmas time was to make date bread for everyone she knew. Pat will be remembered for all her selfless acts in helping everyone she could. Left to celebrate Pat's life are her children, Jane Steva of Luana, Bob (Diane) Biver of Sioux Falls, S.D., Linda (Scott) Kirkeberg of Decorah and Joe (Julie) Biver of West Union; her grandchildren, Kristy, Jason, Carol, Greg, Matthew, Jill, Emily, Michael, Christopher and Sarah; her great-grandchildren, Leah, Jacob, Tatem, Laken, Silas, Sophia, Roman, Jax, Londyn and Peter; her brother, Richard "Dick" (Janan) Egan; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom (2016); and her son-in-law, Bill Steva.