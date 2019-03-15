PATRICIA ANN FAAS Ladora Patricia Ann Faas was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Ralph William and Ruth Esther (Starr) Brennan. She graduated from Millersburg High School in 1949. Pat was a waitress at Hometown Cafe, bookkeeper at Middle America, housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and later a CNA at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. On Sept. 19, 1950, Pat was united in marriage to Billy Carder. To this union, they were blessed with five children. Pat was later married to Robert L. Faas on May 30, 1976, in Millersburg, Iowa. She was a past member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Millersburg, LWML, where she was the secretary and treasurer, current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg and the Red Hats. Pat enjoyed working on stained glass for the Trinity Church, reading, flea markets, traveling, going to the casino and spending time with family. Pat passed away at her home Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 87. Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda Bock of Tiffin, Dan (Connie) Carder of Coralville, Scott (Jacki) Carder of Williamsburg and James (Sandra) Carder of Gray, Maine; seven stepchildren, Denise Terry of Davenport, Diane Davis of Coralville, Douglas (Judi) Faas of Evandale, Dale (Lauri) Faas of Ladora, Darcy (Doug) Knoll of Millersburg, Daniel Faas of Ladora and Donita (Tim) Huegel of Newton; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carolyn) Brennan of Deep River; a brother-in-law, Richard (Doris) Faas of Cedar Rapids; four sisters-in-law, Elaine Faas of Ames, Marilyn Pruess of Clarence, Ruth Ann Gorsh of North English and the Rev. Esther Dant of Arden Hills, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and a son, Douglas Carder. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the Millersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for St. Paul Lutheran Church or Lake Iowa Nature Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary