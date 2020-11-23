PATRICIA ANN HARNEY Oxford Patricia Ann Harney, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. The family will greet friends an hour before Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford First Responders or Hospice Care Initiative. Because of the pandemic, social distancing standards and masks are required. The health of the family and all attendees is paramount. Thank you. Patricia was born on July 28, 1938, in Story City, Iowa, the daughter of Benedict and Florence (King) Baldus. She was a graduate of Eagle Grove High School, Ottumwa Heights College, and received her B.S. in rlementary education from Mount Mercy College in 1976. On Aug. 19, 1961, Patricia married Raymond C. Kouba in Eagle Grove, Iowa. They had three children, Thomas, Rebecca and Edward. Raymond died on July 10, 1967. Following Raymond's death, Patricia married William C. Harney on June 5, 1971, in Iowa City, Iowa. William died on July 24, 2007. Patricia taught and substitute taught in Iowa City, Clear Creek, Cosgrove, and Mid-Prairie school districts. She retired in 2016. She was a member of St. Mary Altar and Rosary, the National Catholic Society of Foresters, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Stroke Club Support Group, U.S. Bowling Congress and a third-grade CCD teacher. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and bowling. In 2016 Patricia had a stroke. Before that, she was a substitute teacher and on a bowling league. She was an active member of St. Mary Church in Oxford since 1971, and enjoyed socializing at the Oxford Sale Barn with friends after daily Mass. For the last four years of her life, Patricia resided at Lantern Park Care Initiatives in Coralville where she enjoyed social activities and kind care. Survivors include her children, Thomas Kouba, Rebecca (Randy) Schmidt and Edward Kouba; stepchildren, Anne (Ray) Reynolds, Bill (Jan) Harney, Helen (Marty) Cropp and Cindy Harney; stepson-in-law, Kevin Courtney; siblings, Janet Miller, John (Sandi) Baldus and Marilyn (John) Bullinger; and 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and her stepdaughter, Theresa Courtney. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
