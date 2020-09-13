1/1
Patricia Ann (Yuva) Ralston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANN (YUVA) RALSTON Chicago, Ill. Patricia Ann (Yuva) Ralston, 88, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In honor of Pat's wishes, her body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No public services will be held. Pat is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Ralston) Van Dorpe; son-in-law, John Van Dorpe; grandsons, Grayson and Cooper; and other loving family members. Pat was born and raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. She moved to Chicago in 2000 to be near her grandchildren, but Cedar Rapids always was home. Pat enjoyed doing things for others. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader, a seamstress for Cherie's Dance Studio and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. In Chicago she volunteered at the New Hope Community Food Pantry as well as at her grandsons' schools. Pat had a career as a medical transcriptionist for more than 45 years, working at both St. Luke's Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, as well as individual doctors' offices. Pat was a very loving, fiercely independent woman and always referred to herself as a "tough old Bohemie lady." To remember her, give your pets a big hug and always be kind to one another.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved