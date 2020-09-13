PATRICIA ANN (YUVA) RALSTON Chicago, Ill. Patricia Ann (Yuva) Ralston, 88, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In honor of Pat's wishes, her body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No public services will be held. Pat is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Ralston) Van Dorpe; son-in-law, John Van Dorpe; grandsons, Grayson and Cooper; and other loving family members. Pat was born and raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. She moved to Chicago in 2000 to be near her grandchildren, but Cedar Rapids always was home. Pat enjoyed doing things for others. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader, a seamstress for Cherie's Dance Studio and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. In Chicago she volunteered at the New Hope Community Food Pantry as well as at her grandsons' schools. Pat had a career as a medical transcriptionist for more than 45 years, working at both St. Luke's Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, as well as individual doctors' offices. Pat was a very loving, fiercely independent woman and always referred to herself as a "tough old Bohemie lady." To remember her, give your pets a big hug and always be kind to one another.



