PATRICIA ANN ROTTER Blairstown Patricia Ann Rotter, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Patricia was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Moravia, Iowa, to Howard and Opal (Main) Harris. She graduated from Deep River-Millersburg High School, with the Class of 1960. On Nov. 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Raymond Rotter in Marengo. Patricia worked as a waitress in the Amana Colonies for many years where she loved to visit with her customers. She also worked as an "Avon Lady." In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and boating. She loved following her children and later her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She is survived by her children, Eric (Sherry) Rotter of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Lisa) Rotter of Atkins, Alan Rotter of Blairstown and Machele (Rodney) Henderson of Norwalk; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce (Bob) Gregson of Tama. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Raymond, in 1997. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
