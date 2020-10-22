1/1
Patricia Ann Rotter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANN ROTTER Blairstown Patricia Ann Rotter, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Patricia was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Moravia, Iowa, to Howard and Opal (Main) Harris. She graduated from Deep River-Millersburg High School, with the Class of 1960. On Nov. 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Raymond Rotter in Marengo. Patricia worked as a waitress in the Amana Colonies for many years where she loved to visit with her customers. She also worked as an "Avon Lady." In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and boating. She loved following her children and later her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She is survived by her children, Eric (Sherry) Rotter of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Lisa) Rotter of Atkins, Alan Rotter of Blairstown and Machele (Rodney) Henderson of Norwalk; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce (Bob) Gregson of Tama. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Raymond, in 1997. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved