PATRICIA ANN SIMMONS Cedar Rapids Patricia Ann Simmons, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Northbrook Manor. As per Patricia's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are caring for Patricia and her family. Patricia was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Harold and Arylene (Anderson) Ashley. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, and later attended the University of Iowa and Coe College. Pat was united in marriage to Wesley Simmons in December of 1963. She enjoyed reading, sudoku, fishing, camping and watching classic movies. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Molly Rodriguez of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Cruz and Chantz Rodriguez of Cedar Rapids; godson, Lucas (Emily) Jones of Des Moines; her brother, Thomas (Trish) Ashley of Venice, Fla.; a niece, Stacey (Monte) Sturgeon of Dallas, Texas; and her beloved dog, Kiwi. Preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Sally Simmons. Memorials may be directed to the family. A precious one from us is gone, a voice we loved is still; a place is vacant in our home that never can be filled. She was a wonderful person and we'll miss her so very much. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019