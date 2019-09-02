|
PATRICIA ANNE BURKS Cedar Rapids Patricia Anne Burks, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Private family inurnment will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Surviving include her children, Pat Baumgard of Cedar Rapids, Barb (Linn) Wiley of Shellsburg, Linda Thompson of Palo and Bill Burks of Vinton; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, William Burks, on June 6, 2010; mother-in-law and father-in-law; son-in-law, Paul Thompson; and two sisters. Patricia Anne Ehda was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Frederick and Mary (Miller) Ehda. On Oct. 30, 1951, she married William Burks in Cedar Rapids. She was a homemaker, later worked at JCPenney, and then the Cedar Rapids Gazette mail room. She enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers and especially spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would also like to especially thank Mercy of Cedar Rapids and the Hiawatha Care Center for the care and support they gave.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019