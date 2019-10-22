Home

Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home
Patricia "Granny Pat" Beranek

Patricia "Granny Pat" Beranek Obituary
PATRICIA BERANEK Richmond Patricia Beranek, affectionately known as "Granny Pat," passed away in her home Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Granny Pat's life will be held at Kalona United Methodist Church, 302 Fourth St., Kalona, on Saturday, Nov. 23. A time of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to the Kalona Library and the Richmond Park. Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
