|
|
PATRICIA RUTH BOWMAN Solon Patricia Ruth Bowman, 93, of Solon, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in her daughter's home in Solon. Private family visitation will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. All friends and extended family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence on Brosh Chapel's FaceBook page from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, where it will be streamed live. Private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone, Minn. Patricia was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Luverne, Minn., the daughter of Frank "Steve" and Margurite (Noble) O'Brien. She graduated from Johnson High School in St. Paul, Minn. Pat was united in marriage to Gordon Eugene Bowman on June 9, 1946, in Pipestone. To this union six children were raised. Pat worked at Federal Employees Credit Union, Younkers, Culligan, and as a school crossing guard for the city of Iowa City. She enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family. Pat is survived by her children Gordon Bowman Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Thomas J. (Mary) Bowman of Iowa City, Diana Rios of Cedar Rapids, Barbara (Larry Favourite) Denny of Solon, Julie (Mark) Herdliska of Norway and LeAnn Bowman of Iowa City; 11 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Neta O'Brien of Michigan; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon Bowman Sr.; twin granddaughters; two brothers, Dwayne and Roger O'Brien; a sister, Beverly Danielson; sisters-in-law, Kathleen O'Brien and Jacqueline O'Brien; brother-in-law, William Danielson; and a son-in-law, Ray Rios. Memorials may be directed to the in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020