Patricia Burda
PATRICIA C. BURDA Oxford Junction Patricia C. Burda, 81, of Oxford Junction, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is assisting the family at this time. Patricia Carol was born Feb. 28, 1939, to Harold and Joyce (Mueller) Juehring on the farm near Massillon. She graduated from Lowden High School. On Jan. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ferdinand Burda, at the Oxford Junction United Methodist Church. She was a member and highly active in the Oxford Junction United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Patricia's love for her family was unconditional. She enjoyed spending time with them and learning about her ancestors through genealogy. She enjoyed reading, canning and traveling. She loved to dance. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of more than 60 years, Ferdinand; three children, Scott Burda of Oxford Junction, Sherri (Jan) Miszewska of Clear Lake and Steve (Tina) Burda of Oxford Junction; four grandchildren, Amy (Stanton) Regal, Reno (Allison) Meeks, Tara Anderson and Lindsay (Burt) Dees, five great-grandchildren, Royce, Cade, Abby, Gavin and Ryker; a brother, David (Anita) Juehring; and sisters-in-law, Jean Juehring, Kathleen (Jim) Vacek and Phyllis Steinbeck. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim; and a brother-in-law, William Steinbeck. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to Jackson County Hospice. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
