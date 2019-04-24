Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
PATRICIA A. CHRISTNER Iowa City Patricia A. Christner, 72, formerly of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and last until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Lone Tree Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in Patricia's memory. Online condolences may be sent to Patricia's family through the web at www.gayandciha.com. Patricia Ann Hora was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Iowa City the daughter of Arthur J. and Elenora (Hora) Seering. She graduated from Lone Tree High School and in later years from Kirkwood Community College. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was there to support her kids in everything they were involved with growing up. She was a scout leader in both Boy and Girl Scouts. Patricia was a woman of very strong faith, and this she also shared and instilled in her children and grandchildren. Many in the area and her family benefited from her talents as a baker, especially as a wedding cake designer! Her family includes her children, Fred (Teresa) Goody, Wendy (Jeff) Mahan, Richard "Rick" Goody, Debra Davisson and Tim (Stacy) Goody; 10 grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Yvonne (Duane) Collison. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al Christner; grandson, Zechariah Mahan; a sister, Barbara Gorvin; and granddaughter, Brandy.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
