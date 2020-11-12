1/1
Patricia "Pat" Crane
1937 - 2020
PATRICIA "PAT" ANN CRANE Springville Patricia "Pat" Ann Crane, 83, of Springville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Springville Cemetery with the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah officiating. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Pat was born April 10, 1937, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the daughter of Wesley and Hazel (McCann) Babak. On July 4, 1959, Pat was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Irvin Crane. To this union, five children were born. Pat was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Springville. She enjoyed crafts, doing needle point projects and attending craft shows. Pat was an avid collector of over 1,000 salt and pepper shakers, cow figurines and nutcrackers. She loved spending time with her family and cherished time spent with them during the holidays. Family was everything to her. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pat is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Bob Crane of Springville; two daughters, Julie Mann of Marengo, Iowa, and Cathy (Bryan) Horak of Marion; three sons, Brian Crane of Central City, Iowa, Ronald (Pam) Crane of Springville and Dennis Crane of Dallas Center, Iowa; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis Babak; brother in infancy; and son-in-law, Doug Grimm. Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Springville Cemetery
