Patricia Crowley Obituary
PATRICIA ANN CROWLEY Coralville Patricia Ann Crowley, 79, of Coralville, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Coralville. A gathering to celebrate Patricia's life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Coralville Public Library or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her son, Scott Schalla of North Liberty; her grandchildren, Tyler and Sydney; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Dennis. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
