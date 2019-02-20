PATRICIA ANN DAHLBERG Wyoming Patricia Ann Dahlberg, 73, passed away Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Wyoming, Iowa. Patricia Ann Mikkelsen was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. She married Jerry Lynn Dahlberg on Dec. 28, 1990, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Patricia enjoyed reading and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved to travel by car to see the country. Those left to honor Patricia's memory are her husband, Jerry; four children, Mike (Jenni) Szalat of Fort Dodge, Roberta (Richy) Rupp of Wyoming, Iowa, Jerry (Claudette) Dahlberg Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., and Andrew (Chasity) Dahlberg of Port Barre, La.; her seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob and Drew Szalat, Carsen and Ella Rupp, and Lexie and Dakota Dahlberg; stepfather, Russell Isnor; and her siblings, Mike (Mary) Mikkelsen of Willmar, Minn., and Howard (Denise) Isnor of Madison, Wis. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Isnor; father-in-law, LeRoy Dahlberg; mother-in-law, Georgette Dahlberg; and one brother, Brian Isnor, in infancy. The family would like to thank the staff at Hall Perrine Cancer Center for 10 years of exceptional care with a special thanks to CT tech Rachel. Online Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary