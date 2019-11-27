|
PATRICIA LOUISE DENNISON Cedar Rapids Patricia Louise Dennison, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Her wishes were to be cremated, and services will be planned for a later date. Iowa Cremation is entrusted with the arrangements. Patricia was born Sept. 21, 1933, at Hickham Air Force Base in Hawaii, the daughter of Arthur and Florence Fahrner. Her family survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and were evacuated to the mainland, across the country and finally to Pennsylvania, where she met the love of her life, best friend and Prince Charming, Charles Dennison. They married June 9, 1951. Together, they showed us all the true meaning of unconditional love and commitment that endures all and extends beyond this world. Faith and family above all things. Pat and Charles created and operated a family business, Weddings Etc., for more than 20 years. She was a force and a treasure. Sleep well, Snow White. Patricia is survived by her husband, Charles; three daughters, Pastor Catherine Burroughs, Bobbie Jo (John) Purnell and Melissa (Kevin) Clapp; and the absolute lights of her life, five grandchildren, Michael (Dani) Burroughs, Tony (Stephanie) Digmann, Father Kyle Digmann, Larissa (Jeremy) Curl and Kelsey Clapp; and 10 great-grandchildren, Davissen Runde, Tristen, Avalon and Gavin Burroughs, Rebecca, Aaron and Ethan Digmann and Kylee, Korie and Kade Curl. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; one sister; and a granddaughter, Lesley Burroughs Runde. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019