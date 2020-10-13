1/1
Patricia Dickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANN DICKSON Anamosa Jan. 28, 1944 Oct. 11, 2020 Patricia Ann Dickson: In accord with her wishes, there will be no services and private burial will be in Olin Cemetery, Olin, Iowa. Pat was the devoted friend and loving partner of Robert Graf for 42 years. She was an active member of the Fawncreek Fairway Condominiums in Anamosa. Her landscaping and beautiful flowers will be missed, as will her energy and joy for life. She was born Jan. 28, 1944, and grew up in Newtown, Mo. After her early years of college and exploring life, she moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Peoples Bank and then Kirkwood Community College until she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Norma Dickson; and a brother, Mike. In addition to Robert, she is survived by a sister, Mary; a brother, Bob; and several in-laws and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved